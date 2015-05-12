Zach Hill

Arts Under The Stars

Zach Hill
Zach Hill
  • Save
Arts Under The Stars vector stars wellness sustain purple recycle green blue poster
Download color palette

A section of the Arts Under The Stars poster I created for the event. The event featured several themes including destruction, recycling, and wellness. I attempted to highlight these themes within the poster.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Zach Hill
Zach Hill

More by Zach Hill

View profile
    • Like