Emmanuel Julliot

Login

Emmanuel Julliot
Emmanuel Julliot
Hire Me
  • Save
Login new signin login wave open opening plugin music dragdrop ui ux
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble Friends!

A quick sneak peek about our login page. Please, have a look on the previous shots dedicated to this project :)

Thanks so much for all your feedback, and don’t forget to follow me on Twitter for more updates :)
https://twitter.com/EmmanuelJulliot

Cheers,
Emmanuel

Press “L” if you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Emmanuel Julliot
Emmanuel Julliot
Freelance Product Designer.
Hire Me

More by Emmanuel Julliot

View profile
    • Like