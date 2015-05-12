Mike Stezycki

12" Retina MacBook

12" Retina MacBook mock resource sketch inch 12 retina macbook apple
Here is the Space Grey Retina Macbook for all your mock needs.

Download now includes all three colours:
http://cl.ly/az6L

Posted on May 12, 2015
✨ Prototypes 🔤 Systems 🌐 Business, Technology & Design.

