Mat Helme

Keep Your Skills Sharp

Mat Helme
Mat Helme
  • Save
Keep Your Skills Sharp gif motion animation flat icon skills star wood treehouse sharp pencil
Download color palette

I recently put together a collection of looping animations for @Treehouse social media. This is 2 of 5.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Mat Helme
Mat Helme

More by Mat Helme

View profile
    • Like