Snickers.pt Re-design

Hey Dribbble Friends
I published a new project & mini case study on Behance of a recent project I did. I worked on the Snickers Portuguese website.
Above is a little gif for the 3 and 5 pack snickers!
It was a fun project, make sure to check out the full project on Behance here: https://goo.gl/IjPtvl
Cheers