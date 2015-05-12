Michael Nunes

Snickers.pt Re-design

I published a new project & mini case study on Behance of a recent project I did. I worked on the Snickers Portuguese website.

Above is a little gif for the 3 and 5 pack snickers!

It was a fun project, make sure to check out the full project on Behance here: https://goo.gl/IjPtvl

Posted on May 12, 2015
