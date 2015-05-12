Marcel Neumann

Map ranking & voting

Hey everyone! Long time without posting anything new!

This is something I added yesterday to one of my websites. Users can vote maps and characters for Heroes of the Storm (a game from Blizzard Entertainment, I'm not affiliated with them btw).

You can view this page live here: http://heroescounters.com/hero/sylvanas#maps

Posted on May 12, 2015
