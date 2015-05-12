Jason Cashdollar

VSCO Quick Comparison

This year I've been trying to complete a project during every plane flight I take. It's fun to try to finish something quickly (and a little easier to do in the sky with my phone on airplane mode).

I use VSCO Cam on a daily basis. One of the things that I find myself doing a lot is comparing different presets. This is easy to do against the original image with no edits, but not as simple comparing preset to preset.

This was a quick prototype I did in QC to explore one way of making preset to preset comparison easier.

Posted on May 12, 2015
