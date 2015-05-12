VSCO Quick Comparison

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This year I've been trying to complete a project during every plane flight I take. It's fun to try to finish something quickly (and a little easier to do in the sky with my phone on airplane mode).
I use VSCO Cam on a daily basis. One of the things that I find myself doing a lot is comparing different presets. This is easy to do against the original image with no edits, but not as simple comparing preset to preset.
This was a quick prototype I did in QC to explore one way of making preset to preset comparison easier.