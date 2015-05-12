Trying to speed up my coding skills, so everyday last week I made something using mostly expressions in After Effects.

Here are some wallpapers: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1vq2k5q45s9z0sk/AACXosprTnNjTYRRiS-gfjcqa?dl=0

I'll be posting more on Twitter (@zacdixon) & Tumblr (http://zacdixon.tumblr.com) if that's more your speed.