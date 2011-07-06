Jim Leszczynski

Graphic Story Illustration

Jim Leszczynski
Jim Leszczynski
  • Save
Graphic Story Illustration illustration print tactile 3d childrens book
Download color palette

This print is part of a 3-part series that depicts a childhood story. This is also my first experimentation in expanding upon the limitations in Two-Dimensional work.

You can see more shots at:  http://jimleszczynski.com/#1139762/Graphic-Story-Illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Jim Leszczynski
Jim Leszczynski

More by Jim Leszczynski

View profile
    • Like