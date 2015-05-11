Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Kiyoshi Stickers

Kiyoshi Stickers stickers vector illustration character design
I'm currently illustrating 20 digital stickers for a new keyboard app by Danish app developer, Bending Spoons. This set is inspired by my son, who's middle name is actually Kiyoshi. Although he doesn't want to be a monster (yet), I can already see him going that route. :)

10 to go.

Posted on May 11, 2015
