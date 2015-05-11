Mathieu Beaulieu

Link vs Moblin - Ink

Link vs Moblin - Ink ink illustration cartoon fanart nes nintendo game gaming dog link zelda
A tribute poster to "The Legend of Zelda III: The Triforce Saga".
Inspired from Zelda II's artworks (I always been fascinated by those huge blue Moblins).
Personal work - 2015

Posted on May 11, 2015
