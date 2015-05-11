Maggie Appleton

Go Badge for Lambda

Go Badge for Lambda
Lambda's Go badge – this little guy pops up when players are picking what code language they want to study today.

Funny face is based off Google's Go mascot.

Lambda is a code-learning game being built on Assembly.

Posted on May 11, 2015
