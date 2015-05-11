Jonathan Buck

Bachelorette Invite

Bachelorette Invite invite illustration
Bachelorette party invite complete. The bottom is the most interesting. The top portion reads "Let's Set Sail Before The Veil." It has a back side, the rope and stripes repeat w/ just a body copy of party details.

Posted on May 11, 2015
