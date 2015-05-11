Mike Costanzo

How to Eat A Whale

A shark eats a whale bite by bite. Tearing off chucks here and there and jockeying with other sharks. This is how you work on your craft. This is how you improve. This is how you eat a whale.

Come to the next Agile Experience Design Toronto meetup to learn more: http://www.meetup.com/Agile-Experience-Design-Toronto/events/222442549/

Posted on May 11, 2015
