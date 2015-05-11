Karolis Masilionis

21 days of posters #18

Day 18 from 21 days of posters

Today's quote is "It takes a lot of effort to make something seem effortless" by Alexander Isley.

This quote proved itself right as it took me hours to create this seemingly simple piece. Can't rush delicacy.

