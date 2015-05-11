James Lafuente

LA Goodz

James Lafuente
James Lafuente
  • Save
LA Goodz branding logo badge vintage typography lettering hand drawn
Download color palette

Client bailed on me for this logo, but I liked where my initial sketches were going. Thought I'd share so it gets to see the light of day.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
James Lafuente
James Lafuente
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Lafuente

View profile
    • Like