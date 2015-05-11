Anthony Lekarew ☕️

Tv Icon

Tv Icon iconset circle red artwork illustration icon tv
Icon from upcoming iconset on Creative Market.
More updates in my Instagram: https://goo.gl/GF2amL . Stay tuned! =)

Posted on May 11, 2015
