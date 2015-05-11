Walter Olivares
Column Five

Recruiting Icons

Walter Olivares
Column Five
Walter Olivares for Column Five
Hire Us
  • Save
Recruiting Icons resume recruiter frame notes postit document newspaper news key recruiting
Download color palette

This is a set of icons used in a recruiting project I've been hacking at.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2015
Column Five
Column Five
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Column Five

View profile
    • Like