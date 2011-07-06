Levi McGranahan

Haiku Spud

Haiku Spud illustration inadvertent haiku potato patriotism
Forgot to put this up yesterday, I'm still recovering from all of the fireworks. This is part the illustration I did for Inadvertent Haiku. Go check out the site here. http://inadvertenthaiku.com/ It's really fun and will keep you up to date on all of your current affairs.

Posted on Jul 6, 2011
