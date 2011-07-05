Eric Barclay

Mr. Shackleton and Mr. Hudson

Mr. Shackleton and Mr. Hudson sculpture recycling coffee-mate childrens illustration paint traditional
Made from recycled Coffee-mate containers. You can see the whole image at: http://tinyurl.com/44urr8d

