Nicola Armellini

Leaf

Nicola Armellini
Nicola Armellini
  • Save
Leaf iphone wallpaper wall bg background leaf wood parquet nature green texture
Download color palette

Another iPhone wallpaper I'm working on right now, depicting nature in some of its forms.

Part of the series you can (and will) find here http://nicolaarmellini.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Nicola Armellini
Nicola Armellini

More by Nicola Armellini

View profile
    • Like