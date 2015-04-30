Anders Drage

Brathwait final mark

Worked with @george-bokhua on the mark for Brathwait. Really happy with the outcome of this. I did the outher part, and George did the face. Thanks for the contribution man, excellent job!

Check out the whole thing at http://www.brathwait.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
