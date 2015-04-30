mw stands for

Gif Loper (Poison Runner)

Gif Loper (Poison Runner) afrikaans illustration lettering grunge evil gold black symbol dark metal witch slash
Made a design for my motorbike to go on the tank. 'Gif Loper' is Afrikaans and it translates to Poison Runner.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
