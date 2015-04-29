Culture Amp Heatbar Interaction

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
My first Culture Amp shot :)
Gave the entire capture experience a once over. Here's the heatbar interaction. The green tick appears when you've answered all questions within a topic. The design team will be working hard over the next few months to make both the capture and analytics parts of the app enjoyable to use without sacrificing performance or introduce any jank.
This will go live in the next release.