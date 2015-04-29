Daniel Wearne
Culture Amp Heatbar Interaction css open sans heatbar capture survey engagement tick complete
My first Culture Amp shot :)

Gave the entire capture experience a once over. Here's the heatbar interaction. The green tick appears when you've answered all questions within a topic. The design team will be working hard over the next few months to make both the capture and analytics parts of the app enjoyable to use without sacrificing performance or introduce any jank.

This will go live in the next release.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

