Allison Grayce
Out-Slothed

Allison Grayce
Allison Grayce for Basecamp
Out-Slothed
What happens when you try to out-sloth Ryan.

"Maybe we need more than one SlothCamp option. Ryan's has a quiet desperation like he's barely hanging on. Hang in there, little sloth. Those snow globes are slippery!" – @jzimdars

Best creative direction, ever.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
