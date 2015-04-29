Tristan Richards

ReStore One Year Anniversary

restore logo identifier house anniversary birthday habitat for humanity habitat for humanity restore
The HFHDC ReStore opened one year ago this Friday. I made this little guy to use with anniversary materials. Working on an infographic, video, and some other small pieces to finish out this set. It's been a fun, quick project.

