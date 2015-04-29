Sebastian Heit

Estacionapp Branding

Sebastian Heit
Sebastian Heit
  • Save
Estacionapp Branding parking estacionamiento splash road cars
Download color palette

Branding elements for a mobile parking app designed at Lean Startup Machine Montevideo 2014

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Sebastian Heit
Sebastian Heit

More by Sebastian Heit

View profile
    • Like