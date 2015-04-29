Allie Mounce

S2N team pattern

S2N team pattern pattern icons two tone business cards identity
Working on a pattern for our team to use on collateral, with a bunch of inside jokes and weirdness of course.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Designer, illustrator, goods maker.
