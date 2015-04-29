Josh Laincz
Illustrations for SB Nation

Illustrations for SB Nation illustration illo color sb nation
I don’t often do illustrations, but when I do, this is what they sometimes look like.

You can see them in use here: https://vine.co/v/e7ZnqVVeXL0
Part of this larger project as a whole: http://www.sbnation.com/lookit/2015/4/29/8503459/nfl-draft-2015-scouting-report-generator-fun-yay

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
