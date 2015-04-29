TJ Cichecki
Workhorse Collective

Schools

TJ Cichecki
Workhorse Collective
TJ Cichecki for Workhorse Collective
Hire Us
  • Save
Schools workhorse schools illustrations line art
Download color palette

A few rejected illustrations from a current web project

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Workhorse Collective
Workhorse Collective
An indepedent brand and design studio.
Hire Us

More by Workhorse Collective

View profile
    • Like