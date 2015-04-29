PetrKoll

RMBR - offices of my life

During last years I went through few companies and I decide to create from this experience my project. This is office of RMBR_ I worked there for more than two years and It was a big experience for me.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
I'm 3D Illustrator and Visual designer
