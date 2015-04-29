Footer menu

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I have a client with a black logo and a grey van. No other colours are used in their branding or marketing. They service and maintain air conditioning units and such. The whole site will be black, white and various greys. It needed a little accent colour for the calls-to-action and blue is too obvious (air conditioning -> cool air -> blue), so I went for something warmer.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
