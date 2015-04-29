Footer menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have a client with a black logo and a grey van. No other colours are used in their branding or marketing. They service and maintain air conditioning units and such. The whole site will be black, white and various greys. It needed a little accent colour for the calls-to-action and blue is too obvious (air conditioning -> cool air -> blue), so I went for something warmer.