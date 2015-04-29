Michael B. Myers Jr.

Asgard Family Tree

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Asgard Family Tree odin thor loki marvel comics comic books
Download color palette

Some head shots from a magazine project I worked on a while back.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like