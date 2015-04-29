Carlos R Andujar

Navigateur "SURFACE" Artwork

Carlos R Andujar
Carlos R Andujar
Hire Me
  • Save
Navigateur "SURFACE" Artwork surface navigateur electronic cd cover art album art music hypnagogic ethereal
Download color palette

Artwork for my project Navigateur's full-length album, SURFACE. Awesome water photo by Alexandre Bertin (https://www.facebook.com/AlexandreBertinPhotographie). I did everything else. Check out the full album here: https://formallogic.bandcamp.com/album/s-u-r-f-a-c-e-2.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Carlos R Andujar
Carlos R Andujar
Product Design @ Output + Horchata Club
Hire Me

More by Carlos R Andujar

View profile
    • Like