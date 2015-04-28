Eric Azares

Automobile Trip Planner

Automobile Trip Planner infotainment gps car automobile map mobile calendar schedule sync animated
Prototype for a route planner in a car infotainment system. The software plans and optimizes route based on calendar and contact information sync'ed from the driver's phone.

Posted on Apr 28, 2015
