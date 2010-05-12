David Lanham

Twitterrific OAuth verification

David Lanham
David Lanham
  • Save
Twitterrific OAuth verification minimal ui oauth twitterrific
Download color palette

Twitterrific 1.1 changes the way the app connects to Twitter so on the first connection it has to verify the name and password. This will probably only ever be seen once or twice, but now you can see it whenever you want :D

6fd9d7b13b83942012171b8fa32cdce6
Rebound of
Twitterrific Instapaper posting
By David Lanham
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2010
David Lanham
David Lanham

More by David Lanham

View profile
    • Like