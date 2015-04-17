Zoe-Zoe

Logotype

Zoe-Zoe
Zoe-Zoe
  • Save
Logotype hand drawn type logotype watercolor lettering watercolor hand lettering hand lettering lettering watercolor logo design painting type typography
Download color palette

Hand painted watercolor typography for partnership campaign. "The Happy Side of Business"

Zoe-Zoe
Zoe-Zoe

More by Zoe-Zoe

View profile
    • Like