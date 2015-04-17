Black Apple Watch Over a Moleskine Mockup Template

Take a look at this amazing mockup generator! It is a creative scenario that features the new apple watch laying over a Moleskin and next to some notebooks and even a pen. This can definitely be a workspace environment. The beautiful Black Apple Watch has a very elegant space black stainless steel link bracelet and allows you to display a portrait screenshot of your iOS app. If you are looking for a place to display your new iOS app for Apple Watch, this is definitely a great option. Using apple watch mockup templates enhances your app marketing campaign, go ahead and try this smartwatch mockup right away! All you need to do is drag and drop a screenshot of your app directly into the Apple Watch and Placeit will adjust it for you. Your end result will be an amazing image that will showcase your new iOS app for the apple watch within a photorealistic mockup that provides context!