Fantasy EP

Fantasy EP cd music sleeve print
Had the pleasure of designing the sleeve and CD for Sol Cielo's debut EP, Fantasy.

Definitely check these guys out, they're awesome - https://solcielo.bandcamp.com/releases

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
