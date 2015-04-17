Julio Ramos

Farm Fresh

Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
Farm Fresh lettering veggies vegetables farm badge typography
Download color palette

Concept for a T-shirt that was "chopped".

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Brand identity designer & illustrator
Hire Me

More by Julio Ramos

View profile
    • Like