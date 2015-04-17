Miguel Ángel Avila

Pamoke: Free Icon Set

Pamoke: Free Icon Set outline pamoke free icons retro
A set of 24 icons that come in all common formats like AI, EPS and PNG. Design resource out of this world!

Download Free Icon Set

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
