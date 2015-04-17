Rob Hopkins

Round 2

Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Round 2 gypsy food truck design logo branding typography type
Download color palette

Trying some other options, love tucking the & in the negative space of the S.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Hopkins

View profile
    • Like