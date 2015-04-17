Arash.Manoochehri

A4 Brochure / Magazine Mock up

Arash.Manoochehri
Arash.Manoochehri
  • Save
A4 Brochure / Magazine Mock up free book booklet business corporate mockup mock-ups multipurpose photorealistic presentation professional 3d
Download color palette

FEATURES :

14 HQ PSD Files (3500 X 2200 px 300 DPI)
easy and fast editing via smart object
separated items, shadows and background
movable items(Classic views)
Croping possibility(for having close-up view)
2 additional background texture
help file

For watching all shots perfectly use my behance page:
https://www.behance.net/Arash-Manoochehri

Download the free file:
http://www.mediafire.com/download/3i0b05jbgcwzqdz/Free_brochure_mock_up01.zip

Download the main files:
https://graphicriver.net/user/mockupit/portfolio

Arash.Manoochehri
Arash.Manoochehri

More by Arash.Manoochehri

View profile
    • Like