Smartwatch Template. Sony Smartwatch 3, Galaxy Gear, Pebble.

Smartwatch Template. Sony Smartwatch 3, Galaxy Gear, Pebble.
Third portion of smartwatch templates: Sony Smartwatch 3, Samsung Galaxy Gear & Pebble. Entirely are vector.
Format: Layered PSD
Vector Shapes: Yes
Size: 1.0 Mb

For commercial usage just contact me: alexandr.sholudko@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
