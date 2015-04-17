Original Prince Albert - Logo

It's been a while since I've worked on a logo. I got to do this little ditty for a symphony in Berlin yesterday. super fun - I've always wanted to try and pull of the woodcut thing!

OPA is a group of friends who attended the Original Prince Albert school of music in Germany, and named their group after their alma mater. It's fun that "opa" means grandfather, and the acronym is pretty close to "opla" which is a joyful sort of noise.

