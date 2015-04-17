Bang! Bang! Studio

for Lingua Leo

Bang! Bang! Studio
Bang! Bang! Studio
  • Save
for Lingua Leo bangbangstudio illustration agency chernysh moscow lingua whale beard
Download color palette

by Lesya Chernysh for Bang Bang illustration agency and Lingua Leo.

You can order wide range of different illustrations at our agency: http://bangbangstudio.ru/en

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Bang! Bang! Studio
Bang! Bang! Studio

More by Bang! Bang! Studio

View profile
    • Like