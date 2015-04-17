Peter Asquith

Selector Bubbles

Peter Asquith
Peter Asquith
  • Save
Selector Bubbles hype3 gif
Download color palette

Playing with ideas for animating some of the elements on my employer's site. Inspired by @simantics at the Auckland Dribbble Meetup last night.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Peter Asquith
Peter Asquith

More by Peter Asquith

View profile
    • Like