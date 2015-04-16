krishnanunni

Cross Icons -15 icons PSD download

krishnanunni
krishnanunni
  • Save
Cross Icons -15 icons PSD download free icons psd icons line icons
Download color palette

Hey,

I just created some line icons with some cross shades, you can grab the PSD here

http://www.cssauthor.com/cross-icon-set-psd/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2015
krishnanunni
krishnanunni

More by krishnanunni

View profile
    • Like