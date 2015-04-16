Jorge Gonzalez

Vanlife Patch

I live full time in a van. I work out of it, eat out of it, sleep, explore and dream out of it. One of my Van Life brethren asked me to make a patch for the community. Here's a first pass.

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
