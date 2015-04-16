jordan watts

"Made for More" HSM Summer Identity • WIP

identity hsm mariners church logo branding made for more bible
a closer look at the summer identity for HSM

"Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father."
-John 14:12

Posted on Apr 16, 2015
